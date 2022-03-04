Elden Ring: How to Equip Sorcery Spells and Magic Incantations

Elden Ring is a game that lets you play how you want and actually encourages that fact. Be it if you’d like to get up close and personal with your opponents, or prefer to stay back and damage them from afar, you’ll be able to fine-tune your build and become the Elden Lord you’ve always wanted to be.

But, if you’re looking to forgo the normal Melee-Based builds and focus more on your magical abilities, you may be a little lost on how to do that. Have no fear, as we are here today to show you how to equip Sorcery Spells and Magic Incantations, so you can bring your foes down with the power of magic, rather than the power of your fists.

Elden Ring – Sorcery Spells and Magical Incantations

To equip a new piece of Sorcery to your character, you’ll first need to make a stop at your nearest Site of Grace. Once you have arrived, you’ll just need to take a quick rest and open the menu from there.

When you open the menu, you’ll see the option to Memorize Spell, and you’ll want to select that. Once you do, it’s as easy as finding the Spell that you’d like to equip, and putting it in one of your memory slots. You’ll want to make sure that you have a weapon that is great for casting magic, such as the staff or scepter, otherwise, you will not be able to use these new magical abilities.

Depending on how many spells you have, you’ll also be able to scroll through them and pick the proper one for the situation you’re currently in by pressing Up on the D-Pad. This will allow you to keep a few different spells on hand, so you’re always ready for the next fight ahead.

To properly use Incantations, you’ll need to first equip a Sacred Seal. Once you have a Sacred Seal, the process is very similar to equipping a piece of Sorcery, as you will just need to visit the nearest Site of Grace and equip your new Incantation to your character.

Now that you have these set to your character, you’ll be ready to become the Mage or Warlock of your dreams! Fight from a distance, and learn exciting new spells and incantations as you make your way through the vast open world of Elden Ring to become the most powerful Elden Lord of all!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.