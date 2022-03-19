Elden Ring: How to Get Malformed Dragon Armor Set

Making your way through the world of Elden Ring can bring you to some stunning vistas that you’ll have you pick your jaw off of the floor to fully appreciate. You’ll find yourself gazing off into the distance, looking at all of the beautiful ways that this world is brought to life, only to find yourself dying and dying again, not only from gawking but from how weak and inefficient your armor may be at that point in the game.

For a set of armor that is not only stunning but offers amazing statistics, you’ll want to track down the Malformed Dragon Armor, giving you the look of the Tree Sentinel foes that you have come across in the game. However, where do you find this, and what do you need to do to get it? Follow along with us in our guide, and we will happily show you the way to go, and what you’ll need to do to don this golden armor in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring – Malformed Dragon Armor Location and Stats

As you progress your way through the game, you’ll find yourself in the Crumbling Farum Azula, surrounded by powerful foes, great items, and weapons. You’ll also find yourself re-acquainted with an old friend that may have given you some hard times at the beginning of the game, the Tree Sentinel. They’re back, and they’re more angry and powerful than ever.

Thankfully, if you’ve fought one of these in the past, you’ll find yourself in a good spot, as you’ll come across multiple Tree Sentinel‘s in your playthrough, so making sure that you know how they move, attack and act will be the key to your success in these battles. To find him and claim his armor for your own, you’ll just want to travel up the stairs that are located near the Site of Grace by the Beside the Great Bridge area.

Once you have the full set of armor, you’ll be looking at stats like this to lead you along your journey to becoming an Elden Lord:

Phy – 36.7

VS Strike – 32.7

VS Slash – 38.4

VS Pierce – 36.7

Magic- 28.2

Fire -28.2

Light -30

Holy – 28.2

As well as Resistances that will make you feel almost unstoppable:

Immunity- 135

Robustness – 181

Focus – 91

Vitality – 91

Poise – 56

So, not only will you look great in the process, but you’ll be handed one of the better armor sets in the game, that will allow you to trudge forward, uncontested in your journey to becoming the Lord of the Land. Venture forth, brave warrior, and look great while you’re doing it.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.