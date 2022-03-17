Elden Ring: How to Get the Cinquedea Dagger

In the world of Elden Ring, players will spend a large portion of their time exploring the world fighting massive enemies, and you’ll find yourself outmatched quite often. As you make your way into the deeper portions of the game, you’ll need to make sure that you can strike fast, hard, and with purpose. While the premise of a dagger may not sound the most inspiring, you’ll be able to get your hands on a great weapon that allows you to move and strike with precision, all while dealing fair damage to your foes.

Those who are looking for such a dagger are in dire need of the Cinquedea Dagger, and following along with us, you’ll be able to find this item, what you’ll need to wield it, and what it will do for you in the time that you are spending to become an Elden Lord.

Elden Ring – Cinquedea Dagger Location and Use

If you’re looking to get your hands on a weapon that pairs great with your Magic-based build, or something to help you get up close and personal to deliver some quick strikes, you can’t go wrong with the Cinquedea Dagger. Fo finds this weapon, you’ll need to visit the Bestial Sanctum, located in Caelid. You’ll want to start on the West Side of the sanctum and follow a series of drops to get down to more platforms. As you make your way further down, all the way to the bottom, you’ll want to continue forward and you’ll find the Cinquedea Dagger, venturing further, you’ll also get your hands on an excellent Talisman, the Dragoncrest Shield, which helps you with damage negation.

While the overall range for this weapon is quite short, it does pack a heck of a punch, boasting 98 Physical damage, while only requiring 10 Strength and Dexterity to wield. Meaning if you’ve spent all of your hard-earned levels boosting up your magic, you’ll only need a little work to make this happen for yourself, and you’ll have a great way to cause some damage up close if you are in dire need.

You’ll also unlock the Weapon Skill Quickstep, which helps you to get out of harm’s way faster, and lets you get up close quicker than ever to deliver a deadly combo to those that deserve swift punishment. And since the only thing you’ll need to do to get your hands on this item is some light platforming, it’s well worth the time and effort needed to get it, as you’ll get a powerful weapon, but a great Talisman in the process.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2022