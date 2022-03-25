Among the many shields players can get their hands on in Elden Ring, the Jellyfish Shield is considered by many as one of the best, as the shield is able to protect you against many forms of damage, while also increasing your character’s overall damage for a limited time, thanks to its Contagious Fury weapon skill. With that said, and to help all of those currently looking to get the shield, here’s how to get the Jellyfish Shield in From Software’s Elden Ring.

How to Get the Jellyfish Shield in Elden Ring

You can get the Jellyfish Shield in Elden Ring by first heading to the Foot of the Four Belfries Site of Grace and then heading north of it, towards the four Red Jellyfish guarding a broken wagon. To get the item you just need to examine the corpse on the wagon. After grabbing the shield, you will need to have at least 20 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield it properly.

It’s important to point out that you don’t need to defeat the hostile Jellifish to get the Jellyfish Shield, so we recommend that you mount Torrent, get the item, and then head back towards the Site of Grace while avoiding their attacks. To recap, here’s how to get the Jellyfish Shield in Elden Ring:

Head to the Four Belfries Site of Grace, located on Liurnia of the Lakes.

Head north towards the four Jellyfish.

Either defeat or avoid the enemies.

Examine the body on the wagon to get the shield.

It’s also important to point out that the shield’s skill will only remain active as you wield the weapon, so placing it on your back will undo it.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.