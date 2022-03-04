Elden Ring features the debut of a new feature to the Soulsborne series, as players have now the ability to equip many of their weapons with a series of compatible and highly damaging special abilities, or Ashes of War, which can consist of a new feature for the said weapon, a new physical focused attack, a buff for your character and your allies, as well as the ability to make use of AoE elemental abilities, among many more. With that said, knowing when to equip and swap among you Ashes of War is a must if you want to not only create your dream build but also face all of the dangers of the Lands Between. With that said, here’s how to remove Ashes of War from weapons in Elden Ring.

How to Remove Ashes of War From a Weapon in Elden Ring

You can remove Ashes of War from a weapon in Elden Ring by resting in a Site of Lost Grace and then heading to the Ashes of War tab in the in-game menu. After doing that, you just need to select your desired weapon and click on it, once you do that, select ”Undo Enhancement” to unequip its Ashes of War. You can check out below, a step-by-step guide into how to remove Ashes of War while resting in a Site of Lost Grace in Elden Ring.

After getting your first Ashes of War and a Whetstone Knife, rest at a Site of Lost Grace.

Click on Ashes of War.

Click on your desired weapon.

Click on Undo Enhancement to remove its assigned Ashes of War.

It’s important to point out that some weapons, mainly boos-ones, don’t accept Ashes of War, as they already feature their own signature abilities. It is also possible to remove an Ash of War from a predetermined weapon, such as shields, by going to Knight Bernahl and buying the Ash of War: No Skill, which will delete and replace the innate Ash of War.

