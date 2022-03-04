Elden Ring players can, in true From Software fashion, make use of a wide amount of different arrows and bolts when exploring the Lands Between. With that said, taking into account the wide amount of ammo options and enemy types, knowing how to switch between your various types of arrows and bolts can be key to making your way throughout some of the game’s trickiest areas. Now, to help you with that, here’s how to switch between arrow and bolt types in Elden Ring.

How to Switch Arrows and Bolts in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, players can simultaneously equip up to two types of arrows and two types of bolts for their ranged weapons, which can then be fired by either locking on a target or manually shooting them while zooming in. Now, after equipping you selected types of arrows, great arrows, bolts, or so on, you can switch between them on the fly by pressing the normal attack button to shoot the first type of ammo equipped, and the charged attack button to shoot the second type. With that said, you can check out below how to switch arrows and bolts on the fly in all the available platforms Elden Ring is available on:

PS4/PS5: R1 to shoot the first type, R2 for the second one.

R1 to shoot the first type, R2 for the second one. XOne/Series X/S : RB to shoot the first type, RT for the second one.

: RB to shoot the first type, RT for the second one. Keyboard + Mouse: Left Mouse Button to shoot the first type, Left Mouse Button + Shift for the second one.

On another note, it’s good to be mindful of how many projectiles you are carrying, since they will affect your overall equipment weight, which affects your movement speed, among many other stats, so keep that in mind when gearing up.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.