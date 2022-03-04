Elden Ring: How to Use the Academy Scroll

Elden Ring offers a vast variety of different ways to play the game, with some players focusing on Tanks and Melee-centric builds, while other players are going along the way to learn Magic skills and takedown opponents from a distance. One item that may help players along the way is the Academy Scroll, but once you get your hands on it, what do you do with it?

We are here to help with that! As we lead you down the path of how to get the Academy Scroll, and subsequently what to do with it, you’ll be on your way to becoming an Elden Lord with the powers of magic in no time!

Elden Ring – What is the Academy Scroll

If you’re focusing on your Magic skills in your playthrough of Elden Ring, taking the time to visit the Graveyard at the southmost end of the Liurnia of the Lakes will make your journey a bit easier to handle. As you explore the Graveyard, you’ll come across the Academy Scroll, which grants you access to two very easy-to-use and excellent spells.

But, how do you fully access the power that this scroll has? You can visit a Learned Sorcerer, such as Miriel at the Church of Vows, or Sorceress Sellen, in the Waypoint Ruins Cellar to have them unlock the full mystery of the scroll.

Once you give them the scroll, you’ll be able to learn two new magic spells, Great Glintstone Shard and Swift Glintstone Shard. Both of these skills are great, as they are fast, effective, and fairly powerful spells. The Great Glintstone Shard is a great option, as it casts great damage, and has a long-range, while the Swift Glintstone Shard is faster, but does a little less damage.

Once the Acadamy Scroll has been given to any learned sorcerer, you’ll be able to purchase them and add them to your repertoire, allowing you to learn some of the best early game spells, and cause your opponents some headaches. Magic feels the best it’s ever felt in Elden Ring, so making sure that you experiment with the different builds is a great way to learn the best way to play the game for yourself!

Thankfully, there is little to no challenge in getting this great early game item, aiding you on your journey to become the greatest Elden Lord in the land.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.