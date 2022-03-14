Elden Ring Longtail Cat Talisman Location: How to Get No Fall Damage Talisman

In Elden Ring, among the many Talismans players can equip during their journeys throughout the Lands Between, the Longtail Cat Talisman can be considered one of the most unusual ones, thanks to its effect. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find and how to get the Longtail Cat Talisman in From Software’s new epic Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Longtail Cat Talisman in Elden Ring

You can find the Longtail Cat Talisman in Elden Ring by first heading to Raya Lucaria Academy. Once there, go to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace and then get on the platform located outside, which is also part of the gigantic set of gears. Once in the platform, just wait for it to go down, and then head to the ledge below.

Once you get down from the platform, continue down until you reach the base level of the area. From then on, just head forward to find the Talisman on a body located close to a few crystals. The base level is also home to a few high-level mobs, so be careful and try to get the item unnoticed.

It’s important to point out that the Talisman will not prevent you from dying after falling from distances that would normally kill you, instead, the Talisman will only prevent non-fatal fall damage. To recap, here’s how to find the Longtail Cat Talisman in Elden Ring :

Read to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace on Raya Lucaria Academy.

Head to the platform part of the set of gears.

Go down to the ledge below.

Continue down a couple of ledges until your reach base level.

Get the item.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.