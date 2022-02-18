Elden Ring: Release Date, Pre-Load, File Size, and Everything We Know

It still feels unreal that Elden Ring exists and is coming out in a week. Players are definitely excited to finally play the next big installation of the Souls-like series directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and co-written by George R. R. Martin. Here is everything you need to know regarding the release date of Elden Ring, pre-load times, and more.

Elden Ring release date and pre-load

This game is set for release on February 25, 2022. Finally, no more delays. It’s nearly here. As for pre-load details, you can start that part now if you’re on Xbox One or the Series consoles. There has been no announcement for PlayStation or PC users yet.

Elden Ring file size

Elden ring is 49.04 GB on Xbox consoles and 44.929 GB on PlayStation. For PC, all we know is that you have to have at least 60 GB of free space to install. This does not take anything like day-one patches and hotfixes into consideration as that is still up in the air.

Elden Ring unlock time

As for people who preload their games ahead of time, they want to be able to start the game as soon as it unlocks. To the possible disappointment of many, Elden Ring will be playable digitally at 12 AM local time.

This means that the game will unlock at midnight depending on your timezone. For example, if you’re someone who lives on the West Coast and goes by Pacific Standard Time (PST), it’ll unlock three hours after those who live on the East Coast. Certain regions in the world will essentially have access to the game by over a day compared to other regions, so watch out for those spoilers!

Will it be safe to play Elden Ring online given the recent security exploit?

Yes. As addressed by the official Dark Souls Twitter account, Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have been working on making sure the hacking exploit has been fixed on their past games as well as for Elden Ring. It’ll be safe to play the game on any console without the possibility of falling victim to cyber-attacks.

Elden Ring is set to release on February 25, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 18th, 2022