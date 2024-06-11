Elden Ring Roderika: Should You Tell Her What the Blacksmith Said?

Roderika’s questline will begin after you find her comrades’ remains in Stormveil Castle. As her questline progresses, you’ll eventually be forced to make a decision: should you tell her what the blacksmith said in Elden Ring? Let’s dive in!

Should you Tell Roderika About What the Blacksmith Said in Elden Ring?

You should tell her what the blacksmith said. This will set Roderika on the path to becoming a Spirit-Tuner, which is essential for upgrading your best Spirit Ashes and starts a quest later in the game concerning the Blacksmith. There’s no downside to this choice.

If you try to return to the shack you found her at and give her the item, you will notice that she is missing. This is because she has taken up residence in the Roundtable Hold and should be your first clue that there is more to this NPC than meets the eye.

After you give her the item, you may notice a new option appears when talking to the Blacksmith to talk about Roderkia. Asking him about it will make him tell you that she has great power from his perspective.

Screenshot by Attack of the Fanboy

He says she has the ability to become a Spirit-Tuner, something that has not been talked about by any other NPC at this point. From here you have two options, You can either tell Roderika about what the Blacksmith said and have her start down the path to become a Spirit-Tuner, or let her keep standing around the Roundtable hold doing nothing.

Obviously, as mentioned before, you will want to tell her about what the Blacksmith said and get her started down the Spirit-Tuner path. There is no real downside to telling her about this, it is the only way to upgrade your Spirit Ashes and it begins a quest later in the game concerning the Blacksmith.

A lot of things in Elden Ring can seem really confusing about what you should do. But when it comes to this choice, there really is no choice. You should always tell Roderika about what the Blacksmith says.

Screenshot by Attack of the Fanboy

It’s not because you should tell her what the blacksmith said that you should always do everything an NPC says in Elden Ring, especially if you want them to stay alive. But in this one situation, nothing bad can happen. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Who is Roderika in Elden Ring?

Roderika is initially found in a shack on the way to Stormveil Castle. She appears fragile and scared, speaking about her fear of being grafted onto a spider monster. Her transformation into a Spirit-Tuner, facilitated by your intervention and the blacksmith’s guidance, allows you to upgrade your Spirit Ashes, enhancing your combat capabilities significantly.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

