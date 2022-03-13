Best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring: Top 10 Ash Summons to Help You Beat the Game

Elden Ring is a massive game where you’ll be taking on large groups of enemies and bosses that, at some point, will prove to be such a pain to deal with. Every person who plays the game will struggle along the way, and some will struggle a lot more than others. Spirit Ashes in this game are considered to be one way to tone down the difficulty in FromSoftware games, which people might like if they can’t deal with the legendarily difficulty from these titles. Here, we’ll go over 10 of the best Spirit Ashes summons to ease the difficulty in Elden Ring.

Best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Ranked

10. Skeletal Militiaman

These spirits are very solid starters when it comes to mobbing and bossing. The Skeletal Militiamen aren’t anything to write home about in terms of damage output, but they sure provide a lot of utility when taking aggro off of you. When it comes to bossing, they can give you about 30 seconds of free damage before the boss takes them out. While they are squishy, they can resurrect, giving you value for summoning. The only thing is, if enemies have large AoE attacks, they can kill the Militiamen during their revive animation.

9. Lone Wolf

This is the first Spirit Ash you’ll probably get in Elden Ring. The Lone Wolf summon is a bit misleading because you’ll actually summon three, providing decent aggro and possible stagger against your enemies. They attack at melee range, so don’t expect them to last too long, especially against bosses who deal massive amounts of damage. What they can do is help you whittle a boss’ health to a point where their Poise is broken, leading for a free Critical.

The Lone Wolf spirit can be obtained by talking to Renna at the Church of Elleh. You’ll need to obtain Torrent first.

8. Noble Sorcerer

The Noble Sorcerer is a solid starter spirit summon for people who are focusing on a melee build. You’re essentially taking the aggro from the boss or enemy you’re fighting while you have the Sorcerer shooting magic bolts from afar, helping you break their Poise. They also have some defensive potential thanks to their greatshield.

7. Ancestral Follower

The Ancestral Follower is basically a better version of the Noble Sorcerer, but it can also put up a fight at close range. They also tend to have better staggering abilities against certain enemies thanks to their heavy bow.

You can obtain this Ash by defeating the Ancestor Spirit boss in Siofra River.

6. Stormhawk Deenh

Stormhawk Deenh provides extremely good aggro and is hard for many enemies to hit. While the spirit doesn’t do much on the damaging side, it can even fake enemies out thanks to its nimble flight patterns.

You can obtain this Ash at the Chapel of Anticipation later in the game. You’ll have to go here by teleporting from the Four Belfries.

5. Marionette Soldier

Marionette Soldiers are extremely annoying enemies in Elden Ring. They send a flurry of ranged and melee attacks when provoked, providing a lot of pressure against their aggressors. As Spirit Ashes, they assume more of the archer role, providing constant barrages of arrows against your foes. This helps in whittling down their Poise, making it easier to hit downed enemies with a Critical blow

The Marionette Soldier Ashes can be obtained in the graveyard by the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace at the Raya Lucaria Academy.

4. Nightmaiden and Swordstress

The Nightmaiden and Swordstress are very powerful Ash Spirits in terms of damage output. They are a dynamic duo who can use a wide variety of spells and ranged melee attacks. Their only downside is that they don’t last too long in the heat of battle due to their lack of defensive capabilities. If you want to brute force a certain enemy or boss down, they are a solid pick

Their Spirit Ashes can be obtained behind a veiled Stonesword Key statue in Nokstella, Eternal City.

3. Lhutel the Headless

Lhutel the Headless is a strong overall spirit in terms of tanking damage, dealing damage, and providing utility like the Death Blight status onto enemies. She can mostly fare on her own, even against groups of enemies and tight spots against bosses. Her teleportation paired with her greatshield blocking allows for her to not die in battle, so you always have another source of aggro for enemies to lock onto.

Her Ashes can be obtained after defeating the Cemetery Shade at Tombsward Catacombs.

2. Greatshield Soldier

The purpose of Spirit Ashes is to provide some aggro so you can take down the health of threatening enemies in Elden Ring. The Greatshield Soldier Ashes are perhaps some of the most bang-for-your-buck utility this game has to offer. Shields in this game are very strong, providing very good damage negation and even staggering those who lose posture when attacking them. When it comes to fighting even the most fearsome enemies like Demigods, the Greatshield Soldiers can hold their own, almost trivializing fights.

1. Mimic Tear

The Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes are perhaps the best summons in Elden Ring. They can trivialize almost any boss, especially when you have a solid build for them to mimic. This Spirit Ash copies your build, including any passives, and turn up the ante. If you’re a spellcaster, they have unlimited FP. That means they can spam abilities without draining any sort of meter. This includes abilities from your weapons like Hoarfrost Stomp as an example.

They also cost health to summon instead of FP, meaning you can essentially create a spellcaster for some sacrificed health. In some instances, they’re so powerful that they can solo bosses or cheese even the toughest ones out there!

Spirit Ashes can trivialize the game’s legendarily difficult boss battles but are completely optional. There are many other Spirits that can do the job just fine, but these are a general selection that doesn’t require players to venture off the beaten path to get to. These serve more for players who play conventional builds in Souls games, complementing areas that may be lacking.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.