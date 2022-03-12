Some parts of Elden Ring have to be saved for later, and one of the first, tantalizing sights for players was a locked door next to the entrance of the sanctuary where you start the game. This door is only opened later on in the game, so don’t sweat it, you’ll get to come back here. But that in itself is a small process, so read on for our guide on How to Open the Blocked Door at the Start of Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Open the Blocked Door at the Start of the Game

Despite dying and being brought over to West Limgrave after this point, you can return, but you’ll need to go to the Four Belfries in West Liurnia first. The belfry at the top of this hill (the steeples with the bells in them) will have a treasure chest up its stairs, with an Imbued Sword Key inside. Go downhill to the next belfry and use the key you just got on the statue to open the teleporter. This will bring you back to the starting area, the Chapel of Anticipation.

The rest of the path is rather linear, but you’ll be able to go to have a rematch with the Grafted Scion, giving you the Ornamental Straight Sword and Golden Beast Crest Shield. Through the path ahead you’ll go up the stairs to the chapel and on the right is the door. This door will now be open, and you’ll be able to go upstairs and get the Stormhawk King ashes of war, and through the door, to your left, there will also be the Stormhawk Deenh ashes.

This also will satisfy curiosity for players wondering what the island just west of Stormveil Castle is, and the rewards you get for this detour are quite nice as well.

This concludes our guide on How to Open the Blocked Door at the Start of Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.