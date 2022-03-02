Players have been enjoying their adventures in the Lands Between since Elden Ring’s release last weekend, but some may be assuming the early portion is more linear than it is. You begin your adventure in the lush Limgrave region and quickly encounter the gates of Stormveil Castle within minutes of starting, but you can skip this Legacy Dungeon entirely. This is not necessarily new in the games by FromSoftware, but it’s good to know the variety of locations you can explore early on because you might find helpful loot to boost your early playthrough. Read on for our guide on How to Skip Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Skip Stormveil Castle

Just north of the Stormhill Shack site of grace beyond Stormgate, where the road starts to turn sharply left uphill, keep right instead, going to a path under Limgrave Tower Bridge. This path leads to a broken bridge that drops off at a rocky path around the eastern edge of Stormveil Castle and brings you to Liurnia. Stay on the path, fending off or evading wolves as you go, and keep close to the castle walls and you’ll eventually reach the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace. You’ll be free to explore Liurnia this way, as opposed to having to make your way through Stormveil Castle, avoiding Margit and Godrick in the process.

While you’ll eventually want to explore Stormveil, this option serves as a reminder of the players’ freedom to explore the Lands Between however they please. They can discover whichever regions they wish to, and make decisions for themselves about what places are better to explore early than others. If you take this option, it’s wise to consider getting a map of the region.

This concludes our guide on How to Skip Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring! Elden Ring was released on February 25, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. Be sure to check out our other guides, as well as our review, and get to exploring!