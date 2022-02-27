Elden Ring: How to Open the Stormveil Castle Gate

Elden Ring offers a giant map, packed with so many nooks and crannies, that you may just not know how to handle taking everything in at once. Puzzles are plentiful and offer unique ways to access these locations, with one such example being Stormveil Castle. The simple how to open the gate to gain entrance into the mysterious castle is much easier than expected.

Thankfully, you’ll no longer need to fret, as we have the solution to your puzzling question here in our guide on how to Open the Gates of Stromveil Castle.

Stormveil Castle Gates – What do you need to do?

You’ll need to make haste towards the Castleward Tunnel, located outside of the Stormveil Castle walls. Once there, make your way towards the castle, visiting the Site of Grace that is located near it to give yourself a chance to rest and recoup, as there are likely trials and tribulations ahead for you.

Once you make it to the top and are in front of the imposing gates, you will want to take a left and go through the small door, near the flame. Once inside, you’ll spot an NPC up against the back wall, and they will not only allow you to purchase items but also the key factor in getting the gate to open for you.

You can purchase items as well, but at this point, we are here for one reason; to get the gate open. Ask the NPC to open the gate, and they will let you know that the gates are ready to be opened when you approach, with the grim message of “It’s only your neck on the line, after all.” Very assuring, right?

Leave the room the same way that you came in, and approach the gates. Wait for a few moments, and the huge gates will slowly open, allowing you entrance and enticing you with 3 bags of goods on the ground, but take a moment before running in, as there are traps that are waiting to claim your life and all of your progress.

Now that you are inside, you’ll need to use your skills to navigate and continue onwards. Make sure that you have crafted plenty of items, and that you are building up your character to give yourself an ample opportunity to survive to see another day.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.