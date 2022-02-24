One of the first optional rooms that you come across in Elden Ring requires a Stonesword Key to get in. So where do you get the Stonesword key to get in this room, and is it even worth doing? In this guide we’ll explain what the Stonesword Key is, and where you’ll find them, as well as a little explanation on this first optional room you come across in Elden Ring.

How to Get Stonesword Key

The Stonesword Key can be attained at the onset of the game if you choose it as your keepsake when creating your character. Though there might be better options to choose from if you’re doing so just to get in this first optional dungeon area. There will be many Stonesword Keys throughout your time in Elden Ring and they’ll be found through exploration, pillaging remains, or procuring them from vendors across the world.

There are numerous Stonesword Key dungeons, but the first one you’ll encounter is something you should come back for after you’ve done some leveling up. Inside this first area is the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave that contains a deadly chariot type enemy and a number of other mob type enemies to deal with as well as big boss. It’s going to be a little much for your character that hasn’t leveled up much or have upgraded weapons. To get the best gear out of this optional dungeon you’ll need to tackle a couple of really tough enemies that are simply going to outclass you.

Our advice is to come back to this area after you are leveled, and the keepsake doesn’t need to be used on this Stonesword Key as there are plenty to find out in the world.