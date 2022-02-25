Elden Ring: How to Use Spirit Ashes

Summoning through Spirit Ashes is something new from Elden Ring. Summoning not only looks cool, but it is also effective with crowd control and can help you play a ranged playstyle. With over 30 different summons in the game, playing as a ranged summoner isn’t a bad idea. In order to achieve this playstyle, you’ll need to collect a lot of Spirit Ashes. Here is everything you need to know about Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

Where are Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

Spirit Ashes are items that you need to use to summon specific creature and warrior spirits to fight for you. But before you can summon fantastical fighting buddies, you need to get the Spirit Calling Bell. This special item is a prerequisite to summoning in Elden Ring. To get the Spirit Calling Bell, talk to the Witch Renna at the Church of Elleh.

Once you have claimed the Spirit Calling Bell, you now need to find yourself some Spirit Ashes. Each summon has its own Spirit Ash and, as mentioned earlier, there are over 30 Spirit Ashes to collect. Even the Elden Ring Wiki doesn’t have every single Spirit Ashes location. Here are some Spirit Ashes locations that we know about:

Lone Wolf Spirit Ashes are given from Renna

Wandering Nobel Ashes are found in the Stormfoot Catacomb

Noble Sorcerer Ashes are acquired from defeating the Erdtree Burial Watchdog

How to Use Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

There are some specific requirements when it comes to using Spirit Ashes. Using Spirit Ashes requires FP, which is the Mana of Elden Ring, so make sure you have enough to cast the summon. Once you get Spirit Ashes, you need to assign them to your consumable slot to use them. To summon, just press the Use Item key/button. To dismiss the spirits, press the button/key again. All of this can be done on Torrent, by the way.

When it comes to summoning in battle, there are some more rules. You cannot use Spirit Ashes to summon if you are playing online. Also, you can only summon in specific areas. You’ll know when you can when a gravestone icon appears on your screen. One more thing to note is that you can only summon once in a given area. If your summons die or get dismissed, you will need to rest at a Site of Grace to restore the ability to summon in that area.

There are loads of other brand new items to use in Elden Ring like Ashes of War and Great Runes. You will be able to upgrade your Spirit Ashes further into the game. To do that, you will need to check out our Elden Ring guides for more.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.