Elden Ring: How to Use Great Runes

Elden Ring is a massive game with an even more massive list of items that you can boost yourself up with. Playing through the game, you’ll have the chance to take on some monstrous bosses, and after the trials and tribulations of defeating them, you’ll be granted a new item.

The Great Runes are an item new to the series of Souls-likes and offer tremendous power when utilized properly. Thankfully, we are here to help you use them to their full potential and become the greatest in all the land.

Great Runes – Beyond Power

The first time that you’ll come across this new, mythical item is after besting and defeating Godrick the Grafted, the first main boss of the game. After defeating him and claiming his rune, you’ll be able to claim his Golden Rune. But what, exactly, do the runes do for you?

After restoring their powers, you’ll be able to restore their power and equip them on your person to give yourself special passive bonuses. In the case of Godricks Great Rune, you’ll equip this item through the Great Rune Menu to give yourself a passive bonus of raising all of your attributes, giving yourself a much-needed boost to survive the rough wilds of the world you’re inhabiting.

In most games, getting some extra boosts may be a nice little bonus, but in a game like Elden Ring, getting your attributes all raised could mean the difference between life and death, so finding your way to activate these amazing items is a great priority.

However, you’ll find more trials and tribulations, rather than just an easy way to boost your stats. With this Great Rune, in particular, you must travel to Limgrave Tower Bridge at the Stormveil Castle. Navigating the path will be a hard trail, as it is guarded by Colossal Statues, that you can either take on one at a time or run past them until you reach the waygate. When you reach the other end of this path, you’ll need to fight your way through Bladed Talon Eagles, as well as a flock of not so deadly Eagles. Keep going through until you reach the large door at the end of the path, head inside of it and step on the mechanism to active the lift.

At the top of the tower, you’ll find a Site of Grace, the Divine Tower of Limgrave. Continue to the top, where you’ll reach a peak that houses a glowing sigil at the center. Approach it and interact with it to restore the power of your Great Rune.

Every rune has a unique story, unique powers, and an even more unique way to activate it, so you’ll be granted challenge after challenge in this massive game.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.