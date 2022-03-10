Nokron, Eternal City is another area in the twilit underground realm beneath eastern Limgrave in Elden Ring. It’s accessible after you’ve beaten some pretty tough bosses, and features some more of its own and some pretty great loot to find. It’s also a particularly striking area in the realms below, the erie darkness complementing the gothic architecture prominently on display while you can glimpse the Siofra River below, and Mohgwyn Palace up ahead. Read on for our guide on How to Get to Nokron, Eternal City in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Get to Nokron, Eternal City Secret Location

To reach Nokron, you first must complete Redmane Castle as well as the Starscourge Radahn and Royal Knight Loretta boss fights. From Caria Manor in Liurnia, after beating Loretta, go outside and southwest to Ranni’s Rise. Here you’ll speak with Ranni, so exhaust her dialogue options and agree to serve her. She’ll then direct you to Mistwood in Limgrave, where a massive crater has opened up.

In the area near Mistwood ruins you’ll see debris floating in the air, go toward it to reach the crater. Drop down the platforms on Torrent, ready to double jump if you need the extra distance covered. You’ll see the area transitioning from earth and rock to more complex ruins, and before you know it, you’ll be entering the outskirts of Nokron. Drop down to a small room, careful not to fall out of bounds, and through a door to reach the Nokron, Eternal City site of grace. From here, you have your foothold in the region, so explore!

This area has plenty of enemies, bosses, and loot to occupy you, and clearing the bosses will give you vital items you can show to Ranni to gain access to the Divine Tower of Liurnia. Nokron is an essential stop for any completionist playing the game, so be sure to take it all in.

This concludes our guide on How to Get to Nokron, Eternal City in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review! Also check us out on Twitter, @FanboyAttack and follow for more updates!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.