Elden Ring has been out for 2 months and players have taken to the game immensely, whether it be speedrunners conquering the game in minutes rather than hours, or newcomers enjoying FromSoftware‘s formula for the first time. There are so many bosses it seems trivial to bother counting, but one particularly grotesque monstrosity is the Ulcerated Tree Spirit, a recurring boss you’ll encounter all across the Lands Between. This boss can be physically imposing, quick, and aggressive, but there’s a key weakness in its design you can exploit in powerful ways. Read on for our guide on How to Cheese the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Ulcerated Tree Spirit Cheese: How to Beat Ulcerated Tree Spirit

The Ulcerated Tree Spirit is quick to anger if you go near it, but depending on where you find it, the key is three core steps:

Provoke it.

Retreat to a safe distance, sneak behind it and wait for it to stop moving around.

Spam Poison Mist when directly behind it, or similarly inflict poison.

This approach has been used by players in the Elden Ring community with success, but Ogles, who posted a video on the subject, preaches patience while doing this. The Ulcerated Tree Spirit is not incredibly weak to this ailment, but due to Poison Mist not technically provoking its aggro despite causing sustained damage over time, this can result in a win with complete impunity.

You can find the Ulcerated Tree Spirit as early on as in the depths below Stormveil Castle, at Mt. Gelmir, or Leyndell, among other locations, and they typically guard worthwhile treasure. The boss is a big target for projectiles too, and if you have to get into a fight, the main thing is to prepare for it to try and close the distance a lot, and rather quickly.

This concludes our guide on How to Cheese the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.