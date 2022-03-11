Elden Ring Valkyrie’s Prosthesis Location: How to Use and What It’s For

As you continue through your journey in Elden Ring, you’ll come across a vast assortment of different items, weapons, and more that will help you on your way. Certain questlines will have you going out of your way looking for out-of-this-world items that can help those who need them most. One of these items, the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis is a required item that you’ll need to proceed further through a specific questline, but is it worth your time to track it down?

Find out as we dive deep into the quest for Millicent, and why she specifically needs this item to continue with her fight. We’ll go into the rewards that you’ll earn, and the reasons why this is a great questline to follow as we go forth in search of the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis, and how to get your hands on it!

Elden Ring – What is the Valkyrie’s Prothesis

As you continue towards the Church of the Plague, you’ll come across an NPC by the name of Millicent, who has been infected by Scarlet Rot. Being the kind individual that you are, you set out on her questline to get this unique item for her, along with a few others on the way. But, does her quest reward you enough as you continue on it to make it worth your time?

You’ll find the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis in a chest just past the Clearrot Knight near Atlus Plateau, and you’ll need to return to Millicent to give this item back to her and continue the quest onward. As she continues to heal herself of her Scarlet Rot, you’ll find yourself a powerful ally for an upcoming battle.

We’ll you’ll receive quite a few different items as you continue forth, including the Prothesis-Wearer Heirloom, which raises your Dexterity by +5 as long as it is worn, and other Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman, which gives massive bonus damage with successful consecutive attacks.

As you are about to begin the fight against Millicent’s Four Sisters, who take the form of invaders, she will help you defeat them, and grant you either the Needle that you had given her, which can help you achieve a Specific Ending or the Rotten Winged Sword Insginia Talisman.

This quest is great, not only for the variety of environments that you get to explore but for the items that you can receive at the end of your time with Millicent. Taking the time to help this Scarlet Rot-infested individual is worth your time, and effort as well.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.