In true Soulsborne fashion, in Elden Ring, after defeating any of the demi-gods, players will be rewarded with not only a large sum of Runes but also with a Remembrance, an exclusive consumable item. With that said, we will now tell you what you can do with the Remembrance of the Starscourge, an item given to all who manage to defeat Starscourge Radahn on Caelid in From Software’s Elden Ring.

What Does Remembrance of the Starscourge Do in Elden Ring?

After defeating Starscourge Radahn, the only boss in the game who can pull off Asura’s Wrath planetary move, and get the Remembrance of the Starscourge, you can then either consume the item, and receive 40,000 Runes, or exchange it for one of two exclusive boss weapons with Finger Reader Enia on the Roundtable Hold. The boss weapons available in exchange for the Remembrance of the Starscourge will be the Starscourge Greatsword, a colossal sword capable of dealing massive physical and magical damage, and the Lion Greatbow, a weapon capable of, when paired with the right great arrows, dealing massive gravitational damage.

When using the Starscourge Greatsword, players will be able to dual wield the sword with its twin, as well as make use of Starscourge Radahn’s Starcaller Cry ability, capable of pulling enemies in and dealing massive AoE physical and elemental damage. To wield the Starscourge Greatsword efficiently, players need to have 38 Strenght, 12 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence.

The Lion Greatbow, on the other hand, comes with the Radahn’s Rain ability, with allows you to rain a wave of gravitational arrows on your target. To wield the great bow, you will need to have 22 Strenght and 18 Dexterity.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2022