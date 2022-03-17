Elden Ring: What Does the Golden Vow Skill Do?

As you venture forth in the world of Elden Ring, you’ll come across many different types of items, enemies, and ways to tackle different tasks and objectives. One of the most menacing enemy types that you’ll come across in the early game is the Mounted Knights, who are fast, deadly, and aggressive. You may be wondering what causes them to be this way, and if you can harness those powers for yourself.

Thankfully, you can, but it comes at a cost. You’ll obtain the Golden Vow weapon skill on any Halberd dropped by these towering foes, but does it give you a great enough reward to seek them out and farm them for their goods? Let’s dive into it, and see what the Weapon Skill could do for you!

Elden Ring – What is Golden Vow

Golden Vow grants you the ability to increase power and defense, not only to yourself but to your allies in battle. Since this is key to those using a Melee-based build, you may find yourself trying to get your hands on it quite early, but the task ahead is daunting. You’ll need to take on the Tree Sentinel, which is hard enough as is, as he is the only character in the game that drops this specific weapon.

Once you defeat this foe, you’ll get the Golden Halberd, which comes pre-equipped with the Golden Vow. The Golden Halberd is a very powerful weapon in the early game, as you are getting a weapon that comes with 134 Physical, 87 Holy, and 100 Crit Damage, and a large assortment of high-quality defensive measures. You’ll get 58 Physical, 41 Magic, Fire, and Light Defense, and 56 Holy Defense, making this a very valuable weapon to obtain.

Beyond that, you’ll also get the Golden Vow, which allows you to buff yourself and your allies for 45 seconds with increased damage dealing and acceptance, allowing you to inflict pain upon your foes while dealing with large amounts of punishment for yourself in the process. This can spell life or death for those dealing with melee builds, and gives you a chance to excel at not only the early game learning curve, but allows you to bring a weapon along for the journey that offers great stats, and an excellent Weapon Skill.

Later in the game, you’ll also be able to get your hands on the Ashes of War for the Golden Vow, allowing you to bring this buff and apply it to any weapon of your choosing, so getting your hands on the Halberd is not the only time you’ll be able to experience this great skill.

