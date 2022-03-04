Elden Ring: What is the Darkmoon Ring Used For?

Elden Ring has a vast assortment of Questlines and Side Characters that you’ll run into throughout your playthrough. One that has captured the hearts of many players out there is Ranni The Witch, a beautiful and mysterious spectral being who is in charge of setting you off on a journey to find a hidden treasure.

This hidden treasure is the Darkmoon Ring, a gorgeous jewel-encrusted piece of jewelry that is required to complete her questline. But, what is its purpose besides being another item that you need? Find out in our guide for what the Darkmoon Ring is used for, and what you’ll need to do to get it!

Elden Ring – What is the Darkmoon Ring

So, what exactly does the Darkmoon Ring do for you? Well, a couple of different things, actually. You’ll need it to resurrect Ranni back to life, by slipping the ring onto her finger will bring her back into this plane of existence. You’ll also have the chance to serve her, allowing you to explore great areas of the game that you normally would not be sent out into. And, you’ll also get one of the better weapons in the game, the Moonlight Greatsword.

So, how do you get your hands on this mystical ring? As you proceed through her questline, you’ll find the Darkmoon Ring inside of a locked chest near the Raya Lucaria Grand Library Site of Grace. You’ll be able to unlock it with the Discarded Palace Key that you obtained earlier in the questline.

Once you finish the remaining aspects of your quest, you’ll need to place the Darkmoon Ring on Ranni’s Finger to bring her back, where she will grant you the Darkmoon Greatsword. This may not be the weapon you expected, but using its unique skill will turn it into the amazing Moonlight Greatsword.

With starting base stats such as 82 Physical and 98 Magic, this is an extremely useful weapon for any melee-based build to use, as it is not only a powerhouse, it offers a great magical guard. It does require a fair amount of intelligence to use, however, with 38 points in the skill, while only requiring 16 Strength and 11 Dexterity.

Taking the time to complete this questline is a great option for anyone, as you’ll venture into the world, and be rewarded with an excellent weapon when everything is said and done. Find time to serve Ranni, and you will be rewarded greatly.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.