Elden Ring – Where to Get Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (Max +10 Special Weapon)

The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is a crafting material that will allow you to upgrade your special armaments to the highest level (+10). The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is an item that can be found in a late-game area so don’t both trying to find one until you’re closing in on the end of Elden Ring. In this guide we’ll give you the exact location of this special Smithing Stone.

Where to Get Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Elden Ring

This crafting stone can be found nearest the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace. This area is guarded by numerous deadly bird type enemies and a large dragon. You’ll need to make your way past the birds and past the dragon to a covered area that is behind the dragon. In the middle of this covered area is an item that can be picked up and it’s the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Location

If you’ve made it to the site of grace you can opt to run directly to this stone without the need to fight at all.

Once you have the stone in hand you can return to the Blacksmith in Roundtable Hold who will have new dialogue for you regarding the “God Slaying Armament.” Upgrading your weapon to +10 will give you the “God Slaying Armament” Achievement as well as you’ve successfully maxed out a weapon.

That’s all you need to know about leveling up a weapon to +10 in Elden Ring and procuring the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.