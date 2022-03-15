Among the many spears players can equip during their journey throughout the Lands Between in Elden Ring, the Death Ritual Spear can be considered as one of the best thanks to its ability to deal high amounts of both physical and magical damage with both normal attacks and with the weapon’s special skill, Spearcall Ritual, which allows its wielder to summon a wave of spectral spears at their target. With that said, we will now tell you where and how to get the Death Ritual Spear in From Software’s Elden Ring.

Where to Get the Death Ritual Spear in Elden Ring

You can get the Death Ritual Spear in Elden Ring by defeating one of the Death Rite Bird bosses you can find on the Mountaintops of the Giants region. More specifically, you will get the weapon by defeating the one located in an area northwest of the Stargazers’ Ruins area, past the bridge.

To trigger the boss to appear you just need to stroll into the area showcased in the map below, but be ready, the Death Rite Bird there is not only one of the most frustrating bosses in the game but also one capable of killing you with one hit.

To recap, here’s how to get the Death Ritual Spear in From Software’s Elden Ring.

Go to the Mountaintops of the Giants region.

Head to the area located northwest of the Stargazers’ Ruins area, past the bridge.

Defeat the Death Rite Bird boss there to get the spear.

After getting the weapon, you will need to have 11 Strength, 22 Dexterity, and 18 Intelligence to be able to wield it properly. Defeating the boss will also reward you with 77.000 Runes.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2022