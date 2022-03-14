Among the many pieces of gear Elden Ring players can equip during their journey throughout the many regions which make the Lands Between, the Deathbed Dress can be considered one of the most unique, taking into account both its effect, which is focused above all, on increasing the survivability of your companions, and the fashionable aspect of it, which sets the piece apart from all the others available. With that said, and to help all of those currently looking for the dress, here’s where to get the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring.

Where to Get the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring

You can find the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring by heading to Leyndell, Royal Capital, more specifically to the Lower Capital Church Site of Grace. Once on the Site, you will be able to get the Deathbed Dress by examining the item on the bed right by the Site of Grace. On the bed, you will also be able to find the whole Lionel’s Set, which offers a massive increase in physical defense, at the cost of mobility.

You will be able to get to the Lower Capital Church Site of Grace by heading to the base level of the area, which you can do by heading to the entrance to the castle’s sewer area. Once there, you just need to go up using the latter there, which will take you straight to the Lower Capital Church Site of Grace.

It’s important to point out that right to the entrance of the church will be an Omensmirk. Defeating the enemy will reward you with an Omensmirk Mask, an item capable of increasing the strength of its wielder by 2 points.

