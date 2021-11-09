Update 1.08 has arrived for Enlisted, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Enlisted has been releasing a lot of updates in recent months, improving the overall quality and experience of the game. In this update, a lot of improvements were made to AI soldiers along with many missions added to several campaigns. Here’s everything new with Enlisted update 1.08.

Enlisted Update 1.08 Patch Notes

In this update we introduce an important component of new soldier training mechanics: now you can “send unnecessary fighters to the rear” and get Bronze orders for it. We also continue to develop custom missions that can now be accessed directly from the battle mode selection menu, and the missions themselves can save presets of room settings so that you do not waste time creating battles next time.

AI-soldiers have been trained to throw grenades more accurately, use trenches, and can now even mine a target in the Destruction mode on their own – just give the order. In addition, AI-soldiers have learned to overcome complex obstacles better.

More variation for Invasion Mode! We’re starting to add variations to existing missions with the attackers moving in reverse order, marking them with the direction of attack: north, south, and so on. Get started exploring the new routes!

Check out the full list of changes, with more to come.

Locations and Missions

Added a new Quarry North (Invasion) mission to the Battle for Moscow campaign.

Added a new Le Bre North (Invasion) mission to the Invasion of Normandy campaign.

Added a new Al Jabal Farm North (Invasion) mission to the Battle of Tunisia campaign.

Added a new Köningsplatz East (Invasion) mission to the Battle of Berlin campaign.

Custom matches

Added previously lacking missions to the list of available custom matches.

Now you can get to the custom match window through the game mode change menu.

Added a “Back” button to the custom match window at your request.

Full rooms are now also displayed in the list.

Added saving settings preset for the created room.

Missions in the Room Creation Menu are now sorted by type.

Squads and AI-soldiers

Added a mechanism for receiving Bronze Soldier Orders when sending active soldiers to the rear. The number of received orders depends on the class and rank of a soldier.

Improved accuracy of AI-soldiers when attacking enemy armored vehicles with grenades: now the grenades will not fly over the target.

Fixed an error that caused AI-soldiers to refuse to leave the shelter and follow the order “to take places in the vehicles” or to get into the vehicles together with their commander.

The AI-soldiers now have a better way to overcome difficult obstacles: they can jump on the obstacles and climb over them.

AI-soldiers now interact with trenches even better: they will more often choose them for shelter and movement instead of bypassing them.

The distance at which AI-soldiers prefer to engage in close combat has been reduced from 3 meters to 1.

You can now order soldiers to mine the target in Destruction mode. Aim at the target to mine and press the “Squad Context Order” button. You can also give an order by selecting a specific squad member.

The rear passenger of a motorcycle can now fire a personal weapon.

Weaponry and equipment

Replaced the Bren Mk I model with an authentic one.

Added new equipment and uniforms to some British and Italian soldiers.

Graphics and Interface

Marked vehicles are now highlighted with their unique icons: car, boat, motorcycle, anti-aircraft gun, anti-tank gun, and tank. Allied equipment is also displayed with icons on the mini card.

Allied soldiers in a boat now have markers displayed above them, just like any other exposed vehicle.

Improved the effect of hot air on the ground in the Battle of Tunisia campaign locations.

Minor improvement of water reflection.

Added gamma for all platforms and video modes. Gamma correction is now applied in real-time.

Removed display of the selected soldier and dead soldiers of a squad from the radial menu of choice of the soldier on consoles.

The added effect of fire-damaged soldier models.

Improved animation of grenade dropping at high pings.

Removed screen resolutions from settings with a non-monitor-matching aspect ratio.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused a possibility to control two soldiers at the same time in some situations.

Pz.IV H, M13/40, M14/41, M4A2 (76) W, T-28, T-38-85 (D-5T) – fixed commander’s position in the tank hatch that caused graphic artifacts.

500 lb ANM-64A Bomb – changed explosive type from TNT to Comp B, also changed explosive quantity from 121.1 kg to 124.2 kg (source: TM 9-1325-200, Bombs and Bomb Components (1966))

Fixed a bug that caused the commander’s machine gun interface to remain on when returning to the combat compartment when the commander was out of the hatch.

Fixed incorrect display of rate of fire of PTRD 41 – now the actual rate of fire is limited by the reload rate.

Fixed splash sizes when firing small-caliber tank machine guns over water.

Improved visual display of injuries and wounds.

Update 1.08 brought a lot of changes and fixes to the game. Most players should feel the game is a lot more polished and improved after the patch is live. The AI soldiers should behave a lot better, now they will overcome difficult obstacles more easily, interact better with trenches, throw grenades better, and be more accurate when attacking enemy armored vehicles. Besides these changes now rear motorcycle passengers will be able to fire a personal weapon. All in all, these changes are going to make the AI soldier feel more human. For more guides and updates regarding Enlisted, click on the previous link.

Enlisted is available now on PC, PS 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Enlisted website.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2021