Trying to download a free game on Epic Games Store? Is that game, by chance, GTA V? You and a few million other gamers are doing the same thing, which caused the whole store to go down yesterday. While most of the high traffic issues have been resolved, others have cropped up. In fact, there’s a problem that some have encountered before, but many more are right now due to the high demand for Rockstar’s massively popular game. Here’s the fix for Epic Games Store’s “your account is unable to download anymore free games at this time” error.

If you go to get a free game on Epic Games Store and get an error saying “your account is unable to download anymore free games at this time” then the issue is almost certainly that your IP address has already been used to claim the game. Epic apparently tracks not only the account, but also the IP from which it “bought” the game. The easiest, but slowest fix is to wait 24 hours for the lock to expire, then you can get the game as normal.

Alternatively you can change your IP address, though this varies depending on your carrier. If you’re desperate to get GTA V added to your account for free then try resetting your home router. Turning it off and back on might reset the IP address that it is using to connect to Epic’s store servers. It might not though, as most carriers lock you to an IP address for a set amount of time, at least. If you have a VPN service you can connect through that to get a different IP as well. If none of these work then the best way to handle it is to wait, unfortunately. You could contact your carrier, or change some settings in the router or on your account, but they’d all be more intrusive than just giving it a day and trying again.

So that’s the fix for Epic Games Store’s “your account is unable to download anymore free games at this time” error.