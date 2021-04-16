The Elder Scrolls Online – What Are Seals of Endeavor and How to Get Them

The Elder Scrolls Online is making huge changes with Update 30 coming in June. One such change is the introduction of Endeavors, a new way to procure Crown Crate items without being forced to purchase the premium Crown currency.

Endeavors are a free addition heading to The Elder Scrolls Online with Update 30 after the Blackwood chapter. Once added, the new missions will offer a wealth of rewards, including a new currency called Seals of Endeavor that opens a free track to Crown Crate items. Exciting, right?

Here’s everything you need to know about Seals of Endeavor.

What are Seals of Endeavor and How to Get Them

Seals of Endeavor are a new earnable currency tied to Endeavors. In addition to other rewards, Endeavors will awards the brand-new seals for completing various daily and weekly tasks.

The tasks available at any given time can be found in the Endeavor menu embedded within the Activity Finder. No action is required from the player; Endeavors are activated automatically upon logging in. The nature of the objectives vary wildly, ensuring that all playstyles can comfortably partake in the missions. Here are some examples:

Steal or pickpocket items

Complete quests

Defeat enemies using Class or Weapon abilities

Sell items to vendors

Craft different types of items

Defeat different types of monsters

Harvest resource nodes

Seals of Endeavor can be spent on any currently available Crown Crate items. Potions, non-combat pets, cosmetics, mounts, and more can be purchased with the seals.

To see what is on offer, head to the Crown Store and tab over to the new Seals section. There, all Crown Crate items will be listed with their specific pricing. Be prepared to save up a bit if Radiant Apex tier items are desired.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.