Eversoul Tier List: All Characters Ranked

As gamers continue to be entranced by Eversoul, the newest mobile RPG sensation, gamers may be trying to find out who just so happens to be the cream of the crop when it comes to power and abilities. With a large roster of characters to find and unlock via the gacha system that this game employs.

While players won’t know exactly who they are getting until they unlock them, knowing who they should invest in throughout their playthrough can help keep some of the lower-level characters from sapping up all of the experience points that have been earned. Let’s find out who are the best characters to try and unlock in this exciting mobile title!

Eversoul Tier List – January 2023

As characters continue to work towards unlocking all of the currently available characters in this game, it’s hard to pinpoint who is the best of the best fully. Tier Lists are subjective, as some players may find that characters we rank could be higher or lower on the list, so this tier list is strictly our opinion. That being said, here are our thoughts on the cast of Eversoul and where they rank.

D-Tier Characters in Eversoul

While these characters may be good enough to get players through the opening hours of this game, players may find that they are quite easy to leave behind. While they may still have some great skills, they’ll easily fall behind the rest of the pack as players continue through this game.

Erusha

Flynn

Nini

Prim

Renee

Violette

C-Tier Characters In Eversoul

These characters can help players progress a bit further along in the story, but may eventually fizzle out once higher stages have been reached. While players may be able to mold them into a workable character, it may not be worth the time and effort in the long run, unless players hold an attachment to them.

Ayame

Cherrie

Haru

Nicole

Seeha

Soonie

B-Tier Characters In Eversoul

This is where the list starts to pick up. These characters will prove valuable throughout the journey, if not with a few struggles. Players that have been lucky enough to pull these characters can see an almost immediate difference between previous tiers and this one, as B-Tier characters will have skills and powers that can help along the whole journey.

Clara

Jade

Linzy

Mephistopheles

Mica

Miriam

Rebecca

A-Tier Characters In Eversoul

These characters will prove to be very valuable characters to keep growing throughout the player’s adventure. Alongside having great power levels and excellent skills, these are the characters that will most likely see boosts and buffs as future updates continue to roll out. Keep growing these characters along the journey, and players will see their true potential quickly.

Aira

Chloe

Jacqueline

Naiah

Petra

Talia

S-Tier Characters

The cream of the crop, these characters are easily the best in the game and offer an almost unfair advantage in battle due to their massive power. Players that are lucky enough to get their hands on these characters in the early game can shape and mold them into easily the most valuable members of their team without even needing to think about it.

Adrianne

Catherine

Dora

Vivienne

Now that players know who they should be working towards getting, this makes Eversoul even more exciting than it ever has been before. While this list may be a personal opinion, and players may rank it a bit differently in their own experiences, this allows newer players to learn more about their new favorite characters in their new favorite mobile RPG.

Eversoul is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023