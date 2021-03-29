Evil Genius 2: How to Increase Security

Your lair in Evil Genius 2 will require security if you plan to foil the Forces of Justice’s various incursions. You’ll need guards and an Armory, but getting your security up and running won’t take too long in the early game. You don’t want to ignore it, but even a handful of cameras can be the difference between stopping enemy agents in their tracks and allowing them to sabotage your entire lair.

Increase security in Evil Genius 2 by building an Armory.

The Armory in Evil Genius 2 is the source of all your security needs, though you can’t build one until the back-half of the tutorial. The Armory is where your guards will rest and wait on intruders, though there’s a trick or two to using this room effectively.

First and foremost, the Armory is where you can build Security Desks, which allow you to place cameras in your lair. Each desk supports three cameras, so if you want more cameras you’ll need more Security Desks. These can be manned by Minions, but you can also select each desk and switch it to Guards only.

Security cameras are only the first step to securing your lair in Evil Genius 2. The second part comes from the Guard Table, where Guards will sit until a camera spots an enemy. Guards at the table will automatically deploy when a camera is alerted to an agent or investigator, as compared to Guards wondering around who will only stop an enemy after they see them.

A good rule of thumb is to keep a “Guard Room” armory near your entrances and key locations to ensure there are Guards nearby should someone trip a camera planted in the area. This will save you time, and minimize the damage an agent can cause before being apprehended or eliminated.

To further bolster your security in Evil Genius 2 be sure to research the Advanced Guard Table in the Lair tab of the Research menu, and the various weapons in the Minions tab (prioritize whichever suits your playstyle, though capture can lead to more Intel). Weapon racks need to go in an Armory, so be sure to create enough space for roughly two of the latest upgrade to ensure your Guards are well-equipped.

I want to note that the Advanced Guard Post in the Lair tab of the Research menu isn’t a terrible choice, but works best when A.) your Guards are armed, and B.) around critical areas you can’t fit an Armory near. Don’t sleep on them, but understand they are not a substitute for a well-positioned Armory.

Evil Genius 2 is available March 30th on PC.