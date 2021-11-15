Update 1.33 has arrived for F1 2021 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch for all platforms. Released on November 15th, 2021 the patch for F1 2021 adds new content to the game, fixes to different aspects of the online experience, as well as general fixes across the board. Here’s everything new with F1 2021 in update 1.33.

F1 2021 Update 1.33 Patch Notes

New Content

Jeddah has been added to the game

Added option to enable or disable Pit Lane Tyre Temperature simulation so cars that box closer to the pit lane entrance are not disadvantaged by colder tyres as they exit the pit lane.

2021 Red Bull has been reverted to their traditional livery with a visual update to closer match the real season

Added option to disable driver moves in career

Equal performance has been added to Grand Prix mode using F1 2021 cars

Online

Users kicked from a session due to the timer running out are no longer banned from the session

Host-spectators will now correctly see the race starts lights go out at the same time as racers

General

Addressed an issue where the “Advance” button could disappear from a career save

R&D progress history screen now looks correct with the increased number of available tracks

Victory VO can now correctly be previewed within the item store

Addressed an issue where users could go out of world in photo mode on Imola

Fanatec CSL DD pedals now have the correct brake and throttle thresholds

DRS white line has been adjusted on Imola to match the activation point

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

F1 2021 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. For more details regarding this update, head over to the official F1 2021 site.