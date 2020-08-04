Fall Guys – How to Dive

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is one of those easy to learn, but hard to master sort of games. Featuring minimilistic design and controls, the game doesn’t give you a ton of mechanics to keep track of. Which means the few at your disposal are all the more important. This is the case with dive, one of your few actual actions that can determine whether you qualify or have to start all over again. To help, here’s how to dive in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

How to Dive

Diving might seem like a simple and almost useless maneuver but once you figure out how to utilize it it can be the key to victory. To perform the action just press X on Xbox, Square on PS4, or Ctrl on PC, but you need to be in the air. Either jump with A, X, or Space respectively, or run off a ledge and hit the button to perform the dive action. This has a ton of uses depending on your situation and level.

You can use it to knock another player off the track or into a trap. You can gain extra inches to land on a platform. Or near the end of the stage it can save you from elimination by getting you across the finish line just a second earlier. Dive into other players whenever you can just to disrupt their movement and actions, if you’re in a tight race.

No matter how you use it, knowing how to dive in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout can be the difference between a swift elimination or making it to the very last round. Get used to how it works by loading up some practice matches and testing it out. You won’t regret it and might even find new strategies for how best to wield this important tool.