Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was a major success when it released back in August, sort of setting the stage for the influx of very popular streaming indies that led to the success of games like Among Us and Phasmophobia. Even with all of the competition in that space, Fall Guys has managed to hold on due to new updates that have come semi-regularly. The latest is set to arrive later this week and Mediatonic has released details of what you can expect from it.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Midseason Update Patch Notes

As the type of game where you play the same stages over and over, it was very important for Mediatonic to keep bringing updates to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. This came in the form of new variations midway through season one and then the full on release of season two. This medieval focused second season released last month, which means it is time for some updates as we reach the halfway point.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is set to get the latest patch in just a few days, which will serve as the midseason update for the game’s second season. Not only will this bring a new level known as Big Fans, but it will bring new variations throughout the game yet again. That is far from the only updates this time either, which you can read more about below or on the Fall Guys Twitter.

Contents: