Fallout 76 Update 1.54 Patch Notes (1.5.5.8)

Update 1.54 has arrived for Fallout 76 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Bethesda has now released a new update for Fallout 76 that should be available now on all platforms. The update has been released on August 3rd, 2021. The patch number is 1.54 on PS4, although it’s officially recognized as update 1.5.5.8.

There are many different file sizes for the new update depending on the platform that you are playing the game on. You can check out the file sizes for the update down below.

PC (Bethesda.net): 2.2 GB

PC (Microsoft Store): 9.5 GB

PC (Steam): 2.3 GB

PlayStation: 8.45 GB

Xbox: 11.65 GB

As you can see, it’s a pretty hefty update. As for the patch itself, it’s mostly to fix some bugs and issues that the game has been having. All bug issues were reported previously by the game’s community. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Fallout 76 Update 1.54 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Art & Graphics

Graphics: The Garrahan Employee Outfit now rests more naturally on male characters’ hips.

Graphics: Equipping the Raider Warlord Helmet no longer causes the character’s facial hair to disappear.

Textures: Fixed a texture corruption that could briefly occur when loading into Vault 96.

Textures: Headless creature corpses no longer lack flesh textures where the head used to be.

C.A.M.P. & Workshops

Snapping Toggle: A button has been added to the UI when placing or editing certain C.A.M.P. objects, like Fences, Bar Sets, Weapon Racks, Light Boxes, and Wall Letters, that allows players to decide whether they would like to enable or disable whether they will snap to other objects.

Going forward, players no longer need to decide between snapping and non-snapping versions of these objects in their build menus, and can instead simply place one version and decide whether to toggle snapping on or off.

Appliances: Activating the Washer and Dryer now causes the door to close and proper sound effects to play.

Displays: Fixed an issue that prevented a variety of weapons from appearing when assigned to Display Cases.

Displays: Magnetic Weapon Racks now share a build limit with other Displays.

Floors: Fixed an issue that allowed players to move, scrap, or store floors that had walls attached, which could result in floating structures.

Misc. Structures: The budget consumed by the Brotherhood of Steel Armory is now consistent with similar structures.

Stairs: Players can now correctly scrap Stairs that have been attached to Vault Catwalk pieces.

Daily Ops

Vault 96: Blood Eagle Attack Dogs will now only spawn in Vault 96 Daily Ops when the encounter group is set to Blood Eagles.

Items

Backpacks: Flairs applied to the Brotherhood of Steel Backpack no longer appear to float.

Consumables: The Carry Weight Booster’s description now correctly states that the item’s effects last for 30 minutes.

Cursed Weapons: Restored the “Cursed” prefix to the names of Cursed Weapons.

Power Armor: M.I.N.D. Velox and Enlightened M.I.N.D. Power Armor skins now provide proper resistances.

Power Armor: Light from the T-65 headlamp now shines in the correct direction in third-person view after applying the Scabber paint.

Legendary Weapons: Single-shot ranged weapons can no longer spawn with the “Last Shot” Legendary Attribute.

Unarmed Melee Weapons: The crafting requirements for the legendary “Face Breaker” Power Fist now properly include 2 Legendary Modules. The ability to craft this item has been re-enabled at Weapons Workbenches.

Unarmed Melee Weapons: Power Fists, including “Face Breaker,” now correctly spawn with a “Standard Appearance” mod equipped by default.

Localization

Legendary Items: Corrected the translations for several legendary item attribute descriptions in non-English versions of the game.

Quest Rewards: The names for Blackburn’s Bungalow and related items are now translated in the game menus in all supported languages.

Rank-Up Rewards: The description for M.I.N.D. Power Armor Paint that appears in the Power Armor Station menu is now translated in all supported languages.

Scoreboard: Added translations for several rank-up reward names and descriptions on the Season 5 Scoreboard in non-English versions of the game.

Terminals: Added translations for several lines of text in various Terminals.

NPCs

Smiley: Players can now purchase Gold Bullion from Smiley up to the current maximum of 10,000.

Quests & Events

A Satisfied Conscience: Looting Holotape clues early and then logging out no longer prevents the quest from progressing when the player logs back in.

A Satisfied Conscience: Logging out after unlocking the door to the Reactor Monitoring Wing no longer causes it to appear locked again when logging back in.

Dross Toss: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from completing the Dross Toss Daily Quest.

Event Rewards: Fixed an issue causing “Distinguished Guests” and “Swarm of Suitors” to only award Legendary Cores for the highest level of completion.

Event Rewards: “Feed the People” and “Campfire Tales” now correctly award 1 – 3 Legendary Cores on completion.

Event Rewards: “One Violent Night” now correctly awards Legendary Cores on completion.

Missing Persons: Burke will no longer walk away from a conversation with the player inside the Crater War Room after completing the quest.

Missing Persons: Marcia will now pay closer attention to the conversation with Sheena and Burke inside of the AMS Headquarters basement, instead of running off to fight Hellcat Mercenaries.

Missing Persons: Fixed an issue that could allow players to complete the quest without completing an objective to speak with Marcia.

Missing Persons: Marcia will no longer remain in the AMS Headquarters basement after convincing her to return to Fort Atlas.

Missing Persons: Team members who progress to the third floor of AMS Headquarters while the team leader is speaking with Marcia will no longer cause her to exit the conversation and teleport to meet them.

Out of the Blue: The “Investigate the Caravan Site” objective now progresses correctly once the player has collected all three required evidence notes.

Out of the Blue: Logging out and back in just before giving Paladin Rahmani the evidence notes no longer prevents the quest from progressing.

Out of the Blue: To prevent players from becoming stuck during “Out of the Blue,” the button to close the hidden doors in Harper’s Ferry Tunnel will no longer appear while the quest is active. The button will be visible and usable when returning to the area after the quest is complete.

Subtitles: Fixed several typos affecting various dialogue subtitles during Steel Reign quests.

The Catalyst: Viewing a conversation between Dr. Blackburn and other scientists inside of West Tek while on a team no longer causes the team leader’s character animations to behave oddly.

The Catalyst: Fixed an issue where the player was unable to react to a statement made by Knight Shin during a conversation.

The Catalyst: Corrected a lore inconsistency in Scribe Valdez’s dialogue after completing the quest.

Seasons

Rank-Up Rewards: Fixed an issue that prevented players from earning Atom rewards offered by certain Ranks beyond 100.

Players who were affected by this issue will be able to revisit the Season Scoreboard to claim their missing Atoms as soon as they’ve completed any Daily or Weekly Challenge following today’s update.

User Interface

Carry Weight: The carry weight displayed in the Pip-Boy is now consistent with the player’s actual carry weight.

Controls: The game controls will no longer become unresponsive when exiting a Workbench.

Favorites: The favorites menu now correctly displays a blade icon for the Chinese Officer’s Sword.

Scoreboard: Fixed an issue in which some players needed to log out and back in between claiming a rank-up reward and accessing it in-game.

World

General: Corrected several locations where players could see outside the game world.

Interiors: Enemies now respawn correctly inside interiors that are also used as instanced Daily Ops Locations.

Pathing: Addressed several locations in the game world where players could become stuck.

West Tek: Fixed an issue where a door inside the West Tek FEV Production Center would be inaccessible outside of “The Catalyst” quest.

Fallout 76 is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.