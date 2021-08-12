Update 1.55 has arrived for Fallout 76, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update addresses a crashing issue on PlayStation platforms and makes Fallout 1st rewards visible on the Season 5 Scoreboard again. There are also a bunch of miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements included with this patch as well. The game is currently undergoing a brief maintenance period on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but the game’s servers will come back online once the update is live. Here’s everything new with Fallout 76 update 1.55.

Fallout 76 Update 1.55 Patch Notes

According to the official Fallout 76 Discord server, here’s what this update fixes:

“Starting at 10am ET tomorrow, August 12, we’re going to bring Fallout 76 offline in order to perform maintenance and apply a hotfix.

This update will address a crash being experienced by folks on PlayStation, and it will make Fallout 1st rewards on the Season 5 Scoreboard visible again.

This update weighs in at 3.57 GB on Xbox and 3.92 GB on PlayStation 4. The update is roughly 3 GB on PC. More details will be shared once the update is live on all platforms, so check back soon for more details. As we stated above though, this update primarily fixes crashing problems on PlayStation and makes Fallout 1st rewards visible on the Season 5 Scoreboard again.

The previous Fallout 76 update included a wide array of fixes, including adjustments for certain outfits and textures. Camp building also received a range of updates, and several fixes were applied to items, quests, and daily ops. This update will most likely include a similar array of bug fixes and stability improvements, so check back later to see the full rundown of this patch.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.