Finding legendary weapons and armor can make you extremely powerful during your journey through space in Starfield. However, you don’t have to leave finding legendary weapons to the space gods because an exploit allows you to find all the legendary items you could ever want, and it is super easy to do. Here’s how to farm infinite legendary weapons with this Starfield exploit that may be familiar to players of other Bethesda games like Fallout.

How to Farm Legendary Weapons in Starfield

Here’s how to farm infinite legendary weapons with this Starfield exploit:

Save your game before entering a new area Set your difficulty level to Very Hard Enter an area that you want to farm Set your difficulty level to Very Easy Check all loot containers for legendary weapons Reload your save to keep farming legendary weapons until you get what you want

Before entering a new area for the first time, save your game. This allows you to re-roll your loot table by reloading this save if you don’t get any legendary items. After that, go to your game settings and navigate to the gameplay section. Change the difficulty setting to “very hard.” This difficulty level setting affects your chance to encounter legendary enemies and influences the chance of getting legendary items.

To increase your chances of finding legendary items, set the difficulty to “very hard” before entering the desired area. The loot, including potential legendary items, will be determined upon entry. Once inside, you can change the difficulty back to your preferred setting or even to “very easy” if you are specifically farming for legendary weapons and armor. Don’t forget to search the entire area and check all loot containers for legendary items. If you don’t find any legendary weapons you want, load your saved game and repeat the process until you find the legendary weapons you seek.

Best Legendary Weapon Farming Location in Starfield

During the Debt Collector side quest in Starfield, you can travel to an abandoned mine on Eridani 3A, a moon in the Eridani star system. It is situated in the bottom left corner of your game map. This abandoned mine is known to have the highest probability of yielding legendary loot in the game, making it a must-visit location for players.

You can start the Debt Collector side quest chain by speaking with Landry Hollifeld at GalBank in the Commercial District of New Atlantis. He’ll task you with a series of quests that require you to collect on outstanding debts of GalBank customers.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on PC and Xbox Series S.

