FFXIV: How To Get a Mount

Whether you’re just starting off or leveling an alt, knowing when and how to get a mount is crucial. Final Fantasy 14 has a flurry of mounts ranging anywhere from the series’ legendary Chocobos to a $40 whale bus from the moon that you can use to fly seven of your friends around the lands of Eorzea. Getting a mount makes travel a lot less of a pain in the butt as quests that used to take forever by foot now take just a quick hop and a skip to get where you need to go. Here’s everything we know on how to get a mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

How To Get a Mount in Final Fantasy XIV

To get a mount in Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll need to clear main story quests until you unlock grand companies and then trade 200 company seals for a Chocobo Issuance. There are some naunces to this process so see below for a quick step bt step on how to achieve this goal and get your mount journey started.

Steps To Get Your First Chocobo

Clear through the level 20 Main Story Quest “A Hero in the Making”

Join a grand company (pick your favorite, they all offer pretty much the same thing but tailored to their city-state)

Complete GC quests up till “My Little Chocobo” with your GC

Earn 200 company seals by participating in fates, clearing your hunt log, or our recommendation, doing a couple of Grand Company Leves.

Once you earn the 200 needed, speak with the Grand Company Quartermaster and trade your seals for a Chocobo Issuance. Note that the name will be XX Chocobo Issuance depending on the GC. For example, Limsa has the Storm Chocobo Issuance.

Return to your quest giver for My Little Chocobo and trade your issuance for your first mount whistle. Use it from your inventory and you’ll meet your first mount. Congrats!

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. Be sure to check out our other FFXIV Guides while you’re here!