FFXIV: How to Get the Starbird Minion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest expansion is here and players all over the world are already taking up arms and experiencing the ending of the game’s acclaimed Hydaelyn and Zodiark storyline. Together with the new chapter, the expansion brought a wide array of new features to the multi-awarded title, such as new missions, raids, weapons, items, classes, and a new minion, the Starbird, a companion which quickly rose to the ranks as a fan favorite. With that said, we will now tell you how to get the new Starbird minion in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

How to Get the Starbird Minion in FFXIV

You can get Starbird, FFXIV’s new minion, on the game’s new level 90 Dungeon ”The Dead Ends”, which will only become available after you reach the final part of Endwalker’s main scenario’s quest. That is necessary as the new minion is one of the drops of the area. It is important to point out that the minion is a rare drop, so you may need to play through the dungeon multiple times to obtain it, as, in this particular case, it’s all about luck. It is also vital to point out that FFXIV players can only obtain the Starbird minion in the dungeon, as the item is not available anywhere else in the game.

After getting the Starbird, players just need to go to the main menu and head to their Minions tab. Once you do that, just select the Starbird minion and equip it.

You can play Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam. The game’s new Pandemonium raid is set to be released in the third quarter of December, you can check out everything you need to know about the new raid, such as its release date, here.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2021