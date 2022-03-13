FFXIV: How to Group Up With Friends on the Free Trial

Final Fantasy XIV can appear costly at times in order to get into the experience however extremely worth it for many players around the globe. Notably, there are various ways that players can now access a large proportion of Final Fantasy XIV content whether through paid methods or for free. One such free method is to download the illustrious and well-documented ‘free trial’ for the game which will allow you to play the entirety of the base game with the Heavensward expansion up to level 60 for free before having to pay for the full game and/or the monthly subscription. However, if you are playing on the free trial, you may be wondering how to group up with other people, whether your partner, or your friends, and this guide article will take you through the process of how to group up in the FFXIV free trial.

How To Group Up In The FFXIV Free Trial

It should be noted that there is no way for two players who are both utilizing the free trial to join up together, unfortunately. However, there is another way to group up in the free trial and that is for a player who has the paid version of the game to invite you to their party. You can then go about with them in the areas which you can and involve yourself with all of the various activities you can join for multiplayer together.

Whether you are simply roaming the world in the Aether data center which has recently been reopened for new players or completing ‘MSQs’ together. The reason that two people who are on the trial cannot join up in-game together was mainly as a deterrence to stop botters in the experience who would utilize the free trial of the game.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.