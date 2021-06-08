FIFA 21 Online Servers Will Be Down For Maintenance Today (June 8)

EA Sports has now announced that the online servers for FIFA 21 will be down for maintenance today. This is a scheduled routine maintenance so it’s not going to take very long.

The maintenance period for FIFA 21 will take place on June 8th, 2021 from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM UTC. While offline modes still work, you won’t be able to connect to the EA servers during this time.

FIFA 21 is not the only game being affected by this maintenance. Other titles being impacted are FIFA 15, FIFA 16, FIFA 17, FIFA 18, FIFA 19 and FIFA 20.

You can read the full announcement below from the FIFA Twitter page.

“We have scheduled maintenance coming up on June 8, from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM UTC. FUT & VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the maintenance in order to avoid potential mid-match disconnects.



During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to connect to EA Servers on all platforms. The following Titles will be impacted: FIFA 15/16/17/18/19/20/21.”

That’s all for the announcement. We will update this post if more details are to be announced. FIFA 21 is out now for the for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.