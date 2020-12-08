FIFA 21 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

FIFA 21 has been out a few months now and has seen multiple updates to this point, some trying to fix minor issues while others have some larger scale changes. The major title updates definitely have had more to them, but they have not all been for every platform. In this case, the latest update 1.07 patch for FIFA 21 is exclusive to the PC version of the game via Origin or Steam. The full rundown of the patch notes can be found below or on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 1.07 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the speed at which the ball travels when performing Driven or Driven Ground crosses. This effect is most noticeable when performing a Driven or Driven Ground Cross with a player whose Crossing Attribute is 75 or lower. The higher the Crossing Attribute, the less pronounced this effect is.

Decreased how accurate a volley can be if the ball is reaching the shot taker at a high speed.

Adjusted referee logic to better evaluate when a yellow card should be given.

Further improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path. This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier is passing the ball.

Decreased player transition speed into a Fake Shot while Sprinting, after the Skill Move was successfully requested.

Addressed the following issues:

Improved animation selection logic when attempting to make a save as a player-controlled goalkeeper.

Sometimes, fouls around the edge of the box were resulting in seemingly incorrect ball placement for the following set piece. The in-game referee made the correct decision in these situations, but the resolution of the fouling animations could make it seem as if a foul took place in a slightly different spot on the pitch.

Improved referee logic in situations where a professional foul is committed by the last player in defense, impacting a potential attacking opportunity.

In some cases, referees did not make the correct foul call following a physical contest or Standing Tackle.

The Heel Chop Skill Move could not be performed while Sprinting.

Reduced some instances of the ball carrier stumbling after minimal physical contact in the box. This could sometimes have led to unnecessary penalty kick calls.

In some situations, a player who was attempting to intercept a pass would incorrectly move their foot away from the ball.

In rare instances, players would teleport during a non-gameplay foul scene following an advantage.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When loading a Squad Battles match, the Opponent’s Squad screen sometimes disappeared too quickly

After reaching the previously set personal Pack Limit on FIFA Playtime, Squad Building Challenge Reward Packs could not have been opened without changing or ignoring the limit for 1 hour.

A potential stability issue could occur when the Captain invited a friend to the Co-Op Lobby.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

When switching between tabs in Gear Up, the UI did not always reflect the currently selected Objective.

Addressed some instances of players being unable to matchmake.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Updated the Interactive Match Sim UI when penalty kicks and penalty kick shootouts occur.

A stability issue could occur when playing with Argentine teams.

In Player Career, some stats were not being tracked correctly when playing a portion of the match and selecting the Jump To Result option from the pause menu.

General, Visual, and Audio

Made the following changes: