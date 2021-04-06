Update 1.18 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new patch already released for the PC version of the game a couple days ago, but now it’s available for the console versions of the game. For the PS4, it’s version number 1.18 although it’s version 01.000.010 if you have the PS5 version of the game. The same update should also be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The patch size for the update is 5.308 GB on PS4. Bear in mind though, patch sizes will vary depending on the console you own the game on.

Officially, the new FIFA 21 patch is known as update 13 and there are a ton of patch notes attached to it. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.18 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Some ICON Moments 2D images did not display correctly on their corresponding Player Items.

Messages appearing in the News tile and its menus did not always display correctly.

A potential kit clash could occur when using the No Room For Racism Kit.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, badges, balls, boots, and broadcast packages.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

The end-of-match Squad Battles FUT Coin Skill Rewards calculation did not always display correctly. This was a visual issue only and did not impact the calculation.

When a previously locked Objective group was unlocked, it could have still continued to display as locked until the player exited and re-entered FUT.

On the Kit Select screen in Division Rivals, the timer could freeze for the player who confirmed their selection if their opponent was still selecting a kit.

Some ICON Moments 2D images did not display correctly on their corresponding Player Items.

After viewing the Captain’s Squad in a Co-Op Lobby, the background player models could remain on-screen even when navigating through other menus.

When accessing the Transfer Market tab on the Squad screen and viewing the Search Results as a list, Bid Status Icons did not display.

A FUT loading screen could incorrectly display the default badge instead of the player’s selected badge.

Messages appearing in the News tile and its menus did not always display correctly.

During Co-Op matches, the Captain’s Club name was not visible across stadium banners to the invited player.

In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.

In some cases, the Search Filters on the Stadium tab of the Transfer Market displayed placeholder text.

The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.

During Friendlies matches, the in-game Game Settings screen would incorrectly list the ball being currently used.

The Live FUT Friendlies UI did not always display the correct visuals when the tile was selected.

After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.

Stadium Themes based on real-world teams did not always apply correctly to in-game ad boards.

The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.

On the Club tab of the Squad Screen, the Toggle List View action did not function when a Take Me There widget was on screen.

Some text incorrectly overlapped other UI elements when the My Playlist tile was selected on the FUT Friendlies screen.

Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.

When changing the sorting in the Transfer Hub and Squad Hub, the UI did not automatically scroll back to the top.

Qualification for the Asian Continental Cup did not function correctly.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

In Squad Management, the Player Chemistry UI element present on Avatars did not display the correct value.

This was a visual error only and did not impact Chemistry calculations.

Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur when viewing the Skill Tree.

FIFA Online

Addressed the following issue:

The Soccer Aid team was incorrectly available to use in Online Seasons.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

When the Captain changes Game Plans during a Pro Clubs match, some AI teammates could have switched positions incorrectly.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added commentary lines related to David Beckham.

Addressed the following issue:

Some balls displayed placeholder text in the Match tab of the Game Settings screen.

FIFA 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. All new patches should be available now. If you want to know more details about it, you can visit the official website.

- This article was updated on:April 6th, 2021