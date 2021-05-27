Update 1.20 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The 15th update for FIFA 21 is finally here for all players. This same update was released for the PC and Stadia versions of the game earlier this month, but now the update is available for console owners.

Much like other updates in the past, it looks like EA Sports isn’t adding too much new content with the recent updates to the game. The new update mainly fixes some issues with the FIFA Ultimate Team and Career Modes of the game.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.20 Patch Notes

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

Updated CONMEBOL competitions. Updated CONMEBOL Libertadores seeding in Career Mode and Tournaments. Updated CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana competition structure for Career Mode. Added clubs who qualified for the 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana group stages where appropriate and updated rosters for existing clubs.

Updated some player portraits, kits, badges, ad boards, broadcast and presentation packages, and interview backdrops.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed further instances of balls not displaying shadows during a match.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

After viewing and exiting the Transfer Market Live Search Results for a specific Stadium Club Item Type, the selected Club Item Type filter could unintentionally change.

The in-game pause menu incorrectly displayed Squad names instead of Club names.

Co-Op match lobbies could sometimes display a placeholder goalkeeper kit instead of the Captain’s selected kit.

Some leaderboards did not display an icon representing the player’s platform.

[Stadia Only] The Squad UI could incorrectly display that some Player Items were ineligible for the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

Division Rivals and FUT Friendlies matches could display incorrect and identical kits for both teams. In order to address this issue quickly, the following issue originally addressed in the previous Title Update has been reintroduced: Co-Op match lobbies can sometimes display a placeholder goalkeeper kit instead of the Captain’s selected kit.



Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Elland Road was not a selectable stadium for Leeds United.

In some cases, players could still control their whole team as usual when attempting to use the Lock To Player function.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

Placeholder text was visible in a preview thumbnail of a long sleeve white crewneck.

FIFA 21 is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms. For more info about this update, you can visit the official website.