While it may be the first boss in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the Scorpion Sentinel can prove quite a challenge to anybody. This is not only the case in the initial playthrough, but also again in Hard Mode for different reasons. Unlike some bosses in the game, this is not one you can just go right after without a strategy and hope for the best. There are some good methods of taking down the Scorpion Sentinel boss and this guide will help you out with it.

How To Beat Scorpion Sentinel

Considering that you do not have the ability to scan enemies in your first playthrough at this point, the Scorpion Sentinel is going to be a bit of a trial and error experience at first. Thankfully, some of the dialogue in the fight can help you out, including what its weakness is.

This fight is split into four different phases, with the first being pretty simple. In this phase, you just want to attack the boss with Cloud, while also using Barret to use Thunder. It is weak to Thunder, so using it can help stun it eventually. Scorpion Sentinel relies on shooting little rockets, so don’t be afraid to block or try to dodge them if you can.

Phase two is where this fight really starts getting tough, as Scorpion Sentinel puts up a shield that is near impenetrable. There is almost no reason to use Barret here as his attacks will not do much damage at all and Thunder no longer works when the shield is up. Instead, you need to use Cloud to attack its weak point from behind.

Eventualy, Scorpion Sentinel to move onto phase there when it introduces its tail laser. The game very clearly shows you that you need to hide behind debris to avoid this attack, so do this to stay alive. If you get hit by the laser, you are pretty much as good as dead. This is even more dangerous on Hard Mode too, as the tail laser is much more destructive and there is less protective debris. After it uses the tail laser, just go in and attack as before, mixing Cloud attacks and Barret’s Thunder.

Lastly, Scorpion Sentinel has one more phase where it will try to go into repair mode and slowly recover its own health. You absolutely cannot let it get an advantage here, so keep attacking while avoiding its attacks here and you should be able to take down the Scorpion Sentinel as long as you watch out for its barrage of ranged attacks here.

When playing on Normal difficulty and below, don’t be afraid to use Potions and such to help yourself out in this battle. They will not be accessible in Hard Mode, but you should instead have access to more powerful spells like Curaga by then instead.