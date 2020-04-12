Final Fantasy VII Remake features a chapter structure that keeps portions of the game fairly linear. One of those sections in the game is Chapter 6, where you have to make your way to the next Mako Reactor as part of your mission. Most items you come across are pretty easy to obtain and are very obvious on how to get. One of the more tricky one comes as your crossing over a large pipe and this guide will explain what you need to do to get it.

How To Get Materia in Fan

Chapter 6 features Cloud, Tifa, and Barret trying to get to the next Mako Reactor to blow it up, which requires them to get from one sector to another after they were caught on the train and had to abandon that plan. Once it is pointed out they have to cross over, Tifa will mention a pipe that you can use to get across. When you are on this pipe, especially near the end, you’ll notice some Materia glowing in the fan that you can’t seemingly get right now.

To obtain this Materia, you need to first move forth and interact with the terminal. It will let you know to disable three sun lamps in the area to restore power to the elevator. You should really only have to do two for this one, but three is fine too. After you give power to the platforms that move side to side, you need to return to the original terminal.

Now ride the platform nearby here westward across a gap near the pipe. Use the terminal here to go in the door and quickly dispose of the enemies in here. You have a time limit, so take them down and interact with the terminal on the other side of the room before time runs out. After this, a final door will open, which takes you inside the fan chamber. Just walk down to the end and you will grab the Chocobo & Moogle summon Materia that you originally saw.