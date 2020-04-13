Final Fantasy VII Remake introduced many new elements to the gameplay, but the idea of Materia and how it was utilized was mostly kept the same. Materia are orbs of magic that can be placed on your weapons or armor to imbue special abilities to that specific character in battle. There’s also another layer of complexity that was carried over with the ability to link Materia and this guide will explain how you can do that to best prepare your character for combat.

How To Link Materia

The majority of Materia in Final Fantasy VII Remake can be placed and used without much extra thought as to what spot it is placed in on your weapon or armor. However, some of these can be made better by linking two different Materia together.

You can tell this by going to the Materia menu and looking at the slots you have available. If the slot is standalone, that means nothing can be linked with that Materia. If there is a black line connecting the two slots though, this means they can be connected. This doesn’t mean you have to put two that connect here, but that is what it is designed for.

The type of Materia you should be looking to link here are typically blue materia and then some other that can be useful. For instance, the blue Elemental Materia can be paired with Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind to imbue your equipment with that element to use on attacks and gaining resistance.

One of the most useful Materia in the entire game is the AP Up Materia, which you can pair with any other Materia in the game to double the AP earned for that specific Materia anywhere in the game. This is especially helpful when you’re trying to level up Materia that requires a lot of AP to level up, such as with the Revival Materia. Pairing this with the triple AP you already earn in the post-game makes this even better as well.

While the types of Materia slots available on armor is just dependent on what you equip your character with, you can always get additional Materia slots on your weapons by upgrading with SP. You will also notice some of these will say “Linked” instead of “Additional,” which means it will link two existing Materia slots on that weapon if you choose that one instead when upgrading.