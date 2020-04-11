For every boon there is a bane, and Status Ailments in Final Fantasy VII Remake can ruin your best laid plans. There are various ailments enemies can inflict on Cloud and company, so it’s good to know what they are, and how to counter them.

There are nine total status ailments you need to worry about.

Each of the nine negative status ailments in Final Fantasy VII Remake can easily put you on your ass if you are not paying attention, and they will be highlighted under a character’s health with either a red or brown icon.

There is an item to dispel each, which I will list below. The Esuna spell and Remedies will also remove negative Status Ailments, but the former will cost a hefty amount of mana and the latter is a touch expensive to resupply. These ailments also fall off after a battle ends, so don’t worry about wasting items after a fight to purge these.

The status ailments and their cures are: