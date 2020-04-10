Pre-order bonuses for games have been around for a long time now, with some games offering better pre-order content bonuses than others. Even though many people are not fans of having pre-order bonuses, that doesn’t stop plenty of people from having to have them regardless. Final Fantasy VII Remake has been easily one of the most anticipated game launches ever, so there was no doubt that Square Enix would have some sort of pre-order bonus included. In this case, the pre-order bonus is that of the Chocobo Chick Summoning Materia for everybody, along with an exclusive Sephiroth PS4 dynamic theme for Amazon purchasers, and this guide will explain how you can access both of them.

How To Access Pre-Order Bonus

The pre-order bonus for Final Fantasy VII Remake for everybody is a special summon Materia for Chocobo Chick, but this doesn’t just come in the game if you buy it. Regardless of whether you pre-ordered a physical copy of the game or you pre-ordered it digitally, you will have to make sure you have the right file downloaded.

If you purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake from a physical retailer, you should receive the pre-order bonus code on your receipt or through email. I know for a fact that Amazon sent their email bonus earlier that not only includes the Chocobo Chick bonus for the game, but also an exclusive Sephiroth PS4 Dynamic theme as well.

Whenever you have your code for the bonus, or bonuses if you have a theme too, just go to the PlayStation Store and redeem it. If you do this directly on your PS4, you should have the option to install the item you redeemed right after. However, if you redeem it on the mobile app like I did, you will have to manually go on the PS4 to find it.

For the Chocobo Chick content, you must go to the PS4 home screen and go to Final Fantasy VII Remake. Scroll down to where you can select PlayStation Store for the game specifically and then click on “Your Add-Ons.” From here, find the Chocobo Chick and manually download it. From here, restart your game and this summon Materia should be found alongside the rest of yours in the game.

To find the Sephiroth PS4 dynamic theme, just redeem the code on either the physical PlayStation Store or mobile app. If on the PS4 itself, you can select to download it already. If not, we’re going to follow the same steps. Head to the Settings and down to Themes. If you downloaded the theme already, it should be at the top, but if not, it will be down near the button. Download the theme if you have to and then feel free to set away.