Summons are pretty much synonymous with the Final Fantasy series, as they have played a role in pretty much every game you can think of. They are always special creatures that can be brought into battle to help you in some capacities, where they are almost always a huge help at dealing damage to enemies. Outside of Ifrit that you are automatically given as part of the story, all but one of the other summons are obtained in the same manner. The one outlier is the Chocobo & Moogle Materia and this guide will explain how you can obtain it.

How To Get Chocobo & Moogle Summon Materia

The Chocobo & Moogle Summon Materia is very different from the rest, as the summon Materia itself is actually found right out in the open on the ground. There are other Materia in the game like this, but no other summons are found this way.

This Materia can be found in Chapter 6 as Cloud, Tifa, and Barret try to make their way towards Mako Reactor 5. Keep following the path until you get to the area seen in the above image, where you have to walk across a big pipe as fans are blowing at you. When you get to the very end though, you’ll notice a glowing red orb in the fan that seems unreachable at the time.

You may seem to see a platform nearby that might seem to take you over closer to where you could access this orb, but none of them are currently working. This means you have to continue on with the main story mission, which are to turn off the sun lamps around the area. Turning them off will eventually give you access to these moving platforms and the elevator that takes you to the next part of chapter.

You do not want to take that elevator up here though, as you instead want to find the platform that wouldn’t move earlier and head west. After you head west, you will find a vending machine and a rest stop, as well as a terminal to open the nearby door.

Once inside this room, you have to destroy the enemies inside within a limited amount of time and hit the control panel on the other side of the room before time runs out. Once you do this, a door with open and you will enter the area with the fan. Just walk to the end of the path here and grab the Chocobo & Moogle Materia.09